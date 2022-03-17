A woman reported her purse was stolen while in a store in the 4300 block of North Navarro Street Wednesday morning, according to police.
The 77-year-old woman reported the purse stolen to Victoria police at 11:46 a.m., according to a police report.
The purse contained the woman’s wallet, nine credit cards, a driver’s license and a Social Security card.
Police categorized the incident as theft or purse snatching $750 to $2,500.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 16 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals officials March 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Dale man by officers March 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 16 on suspicion of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers March 16 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of family or household member with a previous conviction case.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers March 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals officials March 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a credit card or debit card abuse case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers March 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
