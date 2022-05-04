A Victoria woman reported her purse which contained her Social Security card and other items was stolen from the 600-block of Fillmore Avenue.
The woman, 21, reported the items stolen at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday with them last being known to be secure at 6 p.m., according to the police incident report.
Among other items reported stolen were a Texas ID, a brown purse and wallet, make-up products, shirts and underwear, according to the incident report. The total estimated value of the property was $1,000.
The case is considered a burglary of habitation offense, according to the incident report.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by troopers May 3 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers May 3 on suspicion of unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon, possession of dangerous drug, three counts manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Bloomington man by game wardens May 3 on a Harris County warrant charging him with assault of a family or household member with previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old San Antonio man by deputies May 3 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and felony bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers May 3 on suspicion of false alarm or report, evading arrest or detention and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers May 3 on suspicion of unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon, possession of dangerous drug, three counts manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a forgery financial instruments case.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old La Mesa woman by officers May 4 on a Dawson County warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Edna man by deputies May 4 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
