A 50-year-old Victoria woman's windshield was reported vandalized on Monday morning.
The woman discovered and reported her 2002 white Buick vandalized in the 1700 block of Navidad Street at 8:17 a.m., according to Victoria police.
The incident is considered a criminal mischief $100-$750 case, according to the incident report.
Criminal mischief $100-$750 is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine up to $2,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old San Antonio woman April 18 by deputies on warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman April 18 by deputies on a warrant charging her with resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man April 18 by officers on warrants charging him with surety off bond in unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 400 grams or more, possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams cases and a Class C misdemeanor. He was also arrest on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Telfener woman April 18 by deputies on Victoria and Wharton County warrants charging her with violation of probation in engaging on organized criminal activity and theft of service $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Yoakum man April 18 by deputies on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and abandon or endangerment of child imminent danger bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man April 18 by deputies on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury, family violence impeding breath.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man April 18 by officers on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man April 19 by officers on suspicion of theft of property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering and fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man April 19 by deputies on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man April 19 by officers on warrants charging him with surety off bond and bond forfeiture in a theft of property $100-$750 case and surety off bond in a bail jumping and failure to appear case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man April 19 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a failure to identify giving false information case.
