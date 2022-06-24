A 30-year-old Victoria man reported a Tundra 45 YETI cooler stolen from his white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 to Victoria police at 6:44 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Catalpa Street.
The cooler's estimated value is $400, and it was last known to be secure at 11 a.m. before being found missing at 6:20 p.m., according to police records.
The offense is considered a burglary of vehicle loose items case.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA— A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 23 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a assault causing bodily injury family violence by impeding breath case.
VICTORIA— A 19-year-old Bloomington woman by officers June 23 on a warrant charging her with assault causes bodily injury.
VICTORIA— A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 23 on warrants charging him with burglary of a habitation, assault causing bodily injury family violence by impeding breath and violation of bond or protective order assault or stalking.
VICTORIA— A 38-year-old Victoria man by troopers June 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA— A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers June 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a Caldwell County deceptive trade practice case.
VICTORIA— A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers June 23 on a Calhoun County warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA— A 38-year-old Cuero woman by deputies June 23 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
VICTORIA— A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers June 23 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon and on a Tyler County warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA— A 56-year-old Victoria man by the U.S. Marshals Service June 23 on a Calhoun County warrant charging him with sex offender's duty to register for life annually.
VICTORIA— A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 23 on suspicion of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, abandon or endanger a child to imminent danger and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA— A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers June 24 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor
VICTORIA— A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers June 24 on a Jackson County warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
