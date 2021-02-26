Now that the $156.8 million Victoria school bond is on the ballot, the conversation turns to the community.
District officials, former task force members and bond group members will take to the community to share information regarding the multi-million dollar bond before the Victoria community votes on May 1.
Greg Bonewald, deputy superintendent of operations, said he is now in the informational and educational phase of the bond process. This means he and other district employees are sharing information about the process of building the bond proposal and what is involved in the bond.
Bonewald said that he and others are in the process of putting together one-page information sheets about the bond, and they are scheduling meetings at each campus and department to discuss the bond and answer questions.
The bond calls for the demolition and rebuild of Stroman Middle School for about $73.7 million and Mission Valley Elementary School for about $23 million.
The bond also includes district-wide repairs to upgrade heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, roofing, plumbing, electrical, gas lines and safety as well as security systems for about $58.4 million. It also calls for the replacement of playgrounds at all 14 elementary schools for about $1.5 million.
Open houses at Stroman and Mission Valley are also in the works for the public to tour before voting.
“People can come in and see the campuses for themselves,” Bonewald said.
Though district employees must be mindful about how they share information.
“As VISD staff, we can't advocate for or against a bond election while working in our capacity as employees,” Bonewald said.
Employees can share information, but they can’t advocate while they are acting as employees. District employees cannot use district emails, facilities or work hours to advocate for or against the bond, Bonewald said. Advocacy can happen during personal time and through personal means of communication.
The Texas Election Code prohibits the use of public resources such as public funds, employee time, school district facilities, equipment or technology to be used to support a candidate or measure on a ballot, which includes the bond.
Members of the bond planning task force, which created the bond proposal, have taken on an ambassador role in talking about the bond publicly, district spokesperson Ashley Scott said. The task force members are able to discuss their personal experiences and what they have seen when talking about the bond.
Dale Zuck, lifelong Victoria resident and bond planning task force member, is using this time before the election to inform the public.
Before voters make their decision, Zuck said he is giving the facts to the community that he has seen firsthand at district facilities such as air conditioning and building conditions. He also is discussing the financing portion of the bond to help community members understand, he said.
Zuck is using his free time to discuss why the bond is needed to better the district for students, and he is listening to why people are opposed to the bond to help answer their questions, he said.
Zuck has filed to run for school board on May 1.
Other community members who are in favor of the bond have formed a grassroots group to advocate for the bond. The group, Building Our Futures Together, is made up of community members, task force members and even school board members.
Board President Mike Mercer is a member of the group as a private citizen, and like district employees, he has to advocate in his free time without district resources, he said.
“As far as the board is concerned, as a whole board our work is done,” Mercer said.
The board voted 6-1 to place the bond on the ballot during a special meeting in early February.
One of the things the board can continue to do is give information to the public. Every member of the board is available for questions, Mercer said.
Outside of the board, Mercer uses the newfound Building Our Futures Together group to continue sharing information and advocate in favor of the bond measure, he said.
The group is finalizing its website with bond information and will be available to group information sessions upon request. The main message though is that the bond goes beyond schools, Mercer said.
“This builds toward that improved community,” he said. “We have to remember everyone sitting behind a desk now are going to be the people that treat us in the hospital, build our homes, or sit across from us when we get a mortgage.”
