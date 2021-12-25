The Crossroads area Bridal Expo will return in 2022 to the Victoria Community Center.
"The purpose of this is to give the brides a chance to see what the vendors have," said Bob Constantine, chief operations officer at Texas Coast Limousine Services.
Residents, brides and their wedding parties are invited to peruse the vendors' booths at the Victoria Community Center on Jan. 2. Vendors will be there from 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Pilot Club of Victoria has historically hosted an annual bridal showcase, he said. However, it was canceled last year because of the pandemic, and when no plans were announced to hold it in 2022, Texas Coast Limousine decided to step in and sponsor the event.
"We want to make sure that vendors get a chance to show their goods to the public," said Constantine "With COVID-19, we weren't able to have one last year, and this hurts every business."
Local vendors offering everything from dresses to food to photographs to transportation will have booths set up at the expo. They've even invited banks to come, recognizing that some weddings are so large they require families to take out loans.
A fashion show will begin at 3 p.m., giving attendees the chance to see wedding gowns in motion on the runway.
Attendees will be able to book vendors on the spot during the expo, said Constantine. It's important to book early because many vendors will book up early in the year, he added.
