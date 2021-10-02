Brittany's Believers
Dozens of people came to Son Valley Ranch in Victoria Saturday morning to participate in a 5K held in honor of Brittany Langridge, a nurse who died in 2020 of breast cancer at the age of 33.

 By Chase Rogers

A thick layer of fog surrounded people of all ages wearing pink shirts, leggings and socks gathered at the starting line between two tall columns of latex balloons.

Some stretched their legs to prepare Saturday morning while others, like Maygon Espinoza, shared memories about the woman the event, a 5K run and walk trail, was dedicated to.

Not bothered by a thick layer of fog Saturday morning, dozens of people begin a 5K through Son Valley Ranch in honor of Brittany Langridge, a Victoria nurse who died of breast cancer at the age of 33 in 2020.

After Hurricane Harvey, Espinoza said, her family was displaced when their Victoria home flooded. In need of help, Brittany Langridge, a close friend and colleague to whom the 5K was dedicated to, came to her rescue.

"She offered to help out in anyway she could," said Espinoza. The two worked side-by-side as nurses for about four years. "She was like that with her patients, too, just a wonderful soul."

A Victoria native, Langridge was a nurse beloved by friends and patients alike. In February 2020, a year after her diagnosis, she died from complications caused by metastatic breast cancer and leptomeningeal disease. She was 33.

BRITTANY LANGRIDGE

Brittany Langridge

In her honor, a group of her close friends created a nonprofit aimed at encouraging young women to get regular checkups for breast cancer.

The survival rate is higher when breast cancer is found before it has spread to other parts of the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mammograms, a procedure where an X-ray picture is taken of the breast, is an effective way to determine whether there is cancer because medical professionals can see it long before it is big enough to feel or see or cause symptoms.

Langridge, her friends said, only found out about her cancer when it had long progressed.

"It was at Stage 4 when she discovered it. People don't recognize how real this can be and how quick it can sneak up on you," said Paige Scotten, president of the nonprofit. "Education can save lives."

Scotten said profits from the event will fund a memorial scholarship fund, which will be gifted to nursing students at Langridge's alma mater, Victoria College. She estimated between 45 and 50 people participated in the 5K.

Langridge was passionate about nursing, and she was just weeks away from becoming a registered nurse when she was diagnosed with cancer. She dreamed of becoming an obstetrics nurse because of her deep love for caring for children and babies, Scotten said.

The board originally planned to gift a scholarship to just one nursing student, but the generosity of participants — who have donated more than $13,000 as of Saturday — had led them to consider helping several enrolled in program.

"It has been incredible to see, " she said. "Those students will go on and do the work she would've if she got the chance. There is a comfort in that."

The participants kicked off the starting line and began their 5,000-meter walk or run with many of the kids running ahead of everyone else.

In the background, "On the Road Again" by Willie Nelson started playing.

"It's been good," said Scotten. "We are already looking forward to next year."

Brittany's Believers
Dozens of participants donned pink shirts, socks and leggings Saturday morning for the 5000-meter trail walk at Son Valley Ranch in Victoria.

Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate.

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.

