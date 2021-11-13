Internet adoption rates in Victoria are lowest in areas with lower income, according to a broadband study by CobbFendley. Those areas are generally on the south side of the city.
"It's not always that they can't afford it," said Jarod Branstetter, project manager with consultant firm CobbFendley, during a recent presentation to the Victoria City Council. Rather in Victoria, it seems to be a combination of few quality services and a lack of understanding about how broadband can improve their lives, he said.
But internet services and quality are set to expand in Victoria.
During the course of the study, internet provider Sparklight announced their intentions to build a fiber network that would connect to residents of the city. Another fiber network company, FiberLight, is also discussing the possible expansion of their services in the area. With this competitive interest from internet providers, the study suggests, the city will be able to focus their efforts on expanding internet connectivity in underserved and under-connected areas.
"Sparklight's intentions today are to build a fiber network everywhere in the city," said Kenneth Connor, director of market development at Sparklight. While they have talked to the city about funding for their projects, there are currently no funds or incentives being offered, he said.
"If it comes to be that there are none, that would not stop us," he said. "We see that there's a real need in the city. The product that we're going to be offering is at price points that are going to be very competitive, very compelling. The reliability is there. It's a good business proposition for Sparklight."
Sparklight hopes to have their first residential customers connected by summer 2022, but who will be first and how their network is built out is not determined yet. Where they build out their network depends on a number of factors, including efficiency, permits, and conversations with the city about their priorities, said Connor.
For FiberLight, the focus is on connecting underserved areas to fiber networks, said Carrie David, government programs director at FiberLight.
As a company, FiberLight does not provide internet services for consumers, rather they provided the needed fiber infrastructure for other companies to use to provide services. They already have a fiber network that surrounds and runs through portions of the city.
The pandemic made the necessity of broadband abundantly clear. The government's current focus on expanding internet access has allowed more flexibility from a regulatory and telecommunications standpoint for companies like FiberLight, said David.
FiberLight will begin addressing areas where they already have built fiber networks, she said, but within a year they hope to expand that network to meet the additional underserved areas where they may not currently have any infrastructure built.
"We are looking to be a community development partner here," said David. "That is the common goal. We want to make sure that the folks who cannot get on the internet today to do their homework or to do their job, or even just run their normal lives, those are the ones we're going to be focused on first."
More details on FiberLight's plans will be available in the coming months, said David.
"It's going to be an exciting time for most of the people in that community," she said. "We're not going to just focus on the downtown. We're really going to set this focus out to the residential areas."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.