The Center for Peace Victoria will have their first inperson event since the beginning of the pandemic Tuesday.
The “Conversation Over Coffee” event will be held at the UHV Commons. Participants will be invited to discuss their experiences with hunger and homelessness or anything they’ve learned during Victoria’s Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month.
“The first step in solving the problem is to be able to talk to people who have experiences different than ours and understand where they’re coming from,” said Danna Cole, the founder of the Center for Peace.
The conversation will be held in a world café model, which is a structured conversational process that places people in smaller groups to discuss a topic. Tuesday, people will be placed at tables in groups of four along with a conversation moderator. There will be three rounds of conversation and participants will have the opportunity to rotate to another table between rounds.
The event is being hosted by Center for Peace, United Way, Be Well and the University of Houston-Victoria. Residents who are or have experienced homelessness and community leaders and elected officials have been invited to participate in the conversation, said Jill Blucher, community engagement coordinator at United Way of the Crossroads.
“I encourage people, if they’ve never been to one of these events, even if it’s outside your comfort zone, to come,” said Cole. “We need all voices at the table.”
The discussions are meant to be conversations, not arguments, she said. The purpose of which is not to change anyone’s thinking. You also do not have to speak to attend, she said, but moderators will work to ensure that everyone who wishes to speak has the opportunity to.
