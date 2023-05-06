Challenger B.J. Nelson took a narrow lead in early votes over incumbent Trustee Bret Baldwin in the race for the Victoria school board's District 3 race.
Baldwin, who has served as District 3 trustee four years, faces Nelson, a small business owner.
Nelson took about 53% of the early vote with about 41% of precincts reporting. Baldwin took the remaining 47% of the votes.
Baldwin, who has served as a trustee since 2019, wants to be reelected because he feels the board is making progress in achieving the school district’s goals.
“We’re starting to make some differences and I’m very passionate about the things that need to get changed and get better at them,” he said.
Among those things he hopes to improve include school safety, providing more options for students and parents, employing better teachers, increasing salaries, listening to the community and following the Texas Constitution and the education code, Baldwin said.
As a Victoria native, he said he feels equipped to continue serving constituents. During his time on the board, the district has expanded its career and technical education programs for those who aren’t going to college but want a good job after graduation, he said.
The most significant issues facing the district are technology, managing resources and ensuring students are ready to enter the workforce, Baldwin said.
“I’m very concerned that we have students that are 18 years old and they aren’t as ready as they could be,” he said. “It’s one thing to say we need to do this and that and the other, but if they’re not learning it, we aren’t doing our job and we need to make sure they are prepared and learning.”
Baldwin said if he’s re-elected, he plans to exhibit the same leadership he has in working with the board.
“We’re a little bit behind on (Texas Education Agency) performance (metrics) and that’s been acknowledged, but we’re going to continue to work hard on that,” he said. “We have some great teachers and we’re going to get some better teachers and that’s where it all starts.
“Slightly is always relevant, we’re not where we need to be, but we’re definitely not competitive in salaries, we’re definitely not where we need to be in academics, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have stellar academics. We do. We have great students that have been awarded. We have great students that are working hard and graduating. Do we still have a lot of room to improve? Absolutely. But we can definitely be competitive. … We have some very good students in VISD.”
Baldwin encourages people to look at his record when voting Saturday.
“I’ve challenged, asked questions, listened and I’m not afraid to vote no,” he said. “I always do what I feel is in the best interest of the district.”
As for Nelson, she is running for office because she wants to give back as her last child graduates from Victoria West High School this year.
She feels qualified to be the next trustee, as she majored in elementary education at Baylor University and has had involved participation in education for 24 years as a parent of VISD students, which will help inform her decision-making, she said.
“I’m a Christian. I’ll put the needs of my constituents first. This is not for political gain,” Nelson said. “This is to serve my constituents and raise the bar for VISD.”
The biggest issue facing the board right now is a lack of leadership, she said.
“Leadership is the ability to make a decision and live with the consequences and I think a lot of people don’t want to make a decision because they don’t want to live with the consequences,” Nelson said. “I won’t just go along with the team of eight. I’ll represent my constituents. Do my homework and make decisions for the betterment of the district.
“If you are unhappy with the status quo and the way things are, then it is time to vote for a change.”