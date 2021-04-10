A Victoria mother and her three children who were critically injured in a crash last week are receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital, family members said Friday.
"We need a lot of prayers right now," said Maria Guerra, a grandparent of the children.
"It is very hard right now," said Larry Longoria, a close family member. "All we can do at this time is just pray and hope for a full recovery."
Victoria mother Valerie Garcia, 27, and her children, aged 5, 6 and 8, were taken by paramedics to a local hospital with “critical serious bodily injuries” after the crash, according to a Victoria Police Department news release on Tuesday. They were later transferred to University Hospital in San Antonio.
Monday night, an SUV driven by Jessica Cuellar, 40, of Victoria, collided with a Garcia's sedan in the 3300 block of North Ben Jordan Street, police said.
Police suspect Cuellar was driving while intoxicated and failed to yield while turning. She was arrested on three counts of intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to jail records. She remained in jail Friday on a $30,000 bond.
Intoxication assault is a third-degree felony that, if convicted, could result in imprisonment for 2-10 years, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Firefighters had to use extrication tools to remove Garcia from the vehicle.
Cuellar has two driving while intoxicated convictions in 2010 and 2013, according to court records.
The crash severely injured Garcia and her children.
Garcia has been incapacitated and unable to walk since the crash. She suffered a broken forearm, dislocated shoulder, fractures to her spine and injuries to her neck, Guerra said.
In addition to cuts and bruises, Garcia's 8-year-old son, Jordan, suffered a hip injury that will require him to use a wheelchair while he recovers. Aiiven, 6, suffered a broken arm and cuts to his face, which required stitches and caused significant swelling, Longoria said.
Emma, 5, suffered the most significant injuries, Guerra said.
Four days after the crash and three surgeries later, she remained unresponsive Friday.
"It is still not looking good, but we are praying she isn't taken from us," the grandmother said.
While the two boys and their mother have not been released from the hospital, they are conscious and recovering.
To help out with hospital bills and damages, family members are organizing a bake sale on Sunday at Victorian's Beauty Salon, 1915 John Stockbauer Drive.
"It warms our hearts that people are helping out our family," Guerra said. "It means the world to us."
Longoria is creating custom T-shirts, sold through requests to his Facebook page, that have a photo of the three children. On the back of the shirt, in purple lettering, reads "#Emmastrong."
"We want people to be aware of the situation and to know what is happening here," Longoria said. "She is fighting so hard. People should know that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.