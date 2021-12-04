In hopes of getting the good seats, the Rodriguezes left for Victoria early Saturday afternoon.
Finding a cozy spot at the intersection of West Goodwin and North Main streets, the four broke out the lawn chairs and a blanket and stationed themselves in full view for what they called the biggest parade around.
“We figured it would fill up quickly,” said Joe Rodriguez, of Placedo, who sat with his wife and two grandchildren, who were staying with them for the weekend from McAllen. “They are big parade fans, so we thought this would be perfect.”
Soon after, as the daylight faded, the sidewalks bustled with life as hundreds of parade watchers lined the streets in eager anticipation of Victoria’s annual Christmas Parade of Lights, which had nearly 130 float participants.
Marching bands from both Victoria high schools and several middle schools performed between floats of local pageant winners, businesses, organizations, elected officials, candidates vying for office and more.
Among the floats was Victoria Insurance Group, which saw employees and their families riding in a trailer decorated to resemble Candy Land, a board game where players race to the finish line. Their float included a large gingerbread house, candy cane outlining and dozens of balloons in addition to the smiling passengers dressed in holiday attire.
“It has been a blast,” said Raven Grogan, the agency’s manager. She said she got the idea to participate in the parade from a social media post. Saturday marked the first time the company had participated in the long-held parade. “I thought, ‘Well, why not? It’ll be fun.’”
Across the street, members of the Victoria Shrine Club prepared their “Tin Lizzies,” which are miniature cars. The charity organization, which attends nearly 20 parades a year, has participated in the parade for at least 25 years, said Michael Calhoun, club president.
The members decked out their small vehicles in lights and, when the parade started, were near the front of the line. When they came to a stop, the members would drive the miniature cars in circles on the street, to the delight of onlookers.
“It is great to be back,” Calhoun said.
The parade traveled along Main Street between Goodwin Avenue and Church Street, continuing one block west toward Bridge Street. Then, it proceeded north on Bridge Street and back to Goodwin Avenue.
In the last stretch of the parade, the Victoria Fire Department brought “Santa Claus himself” atop an antique 1923 Seagrave fire truck. Behind him, Victoria West High School’s Band of Warriors marched in line with all its members wearing elves hats. The school’s dance and cheer teams followed soon after.
Calhoun and Grogan said they were happy to see the parade return to form. Last year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city hosted a “reverse parade,” wherein stationary floats set up alongside a 2-mile stretch near Riverside Park. There, parade-goers were asked to drive slowly through the route to view the displays of Christmas cheer. Then, just shy of 60 floats participated, including floats from city offices, local organizations and businesses.
On Saturday, having nearly doubled the participation over the previous year, Victoria Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Kimberly Zygmant echoed Calhoun and Grogan’s sentiment.
“It is great to see so many people come out. It is one of our best events all year,” she said. “That this many people came out to see us warms my heart.”
