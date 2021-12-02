The City of Victoria’s Christmas Parade of Lights returns to its traditional downtown setting Saturday.
Attendees are invited to line the streets downtown and enjoy the festive floats and vehicles as they pass by.
The number of participants is about equal to years past, said Sara Byrd, a recreation coordinator with Victoria's Parks & Recreation department. There were over 130 entries.
“We’re excited for the community involvement,” said Byrd. “We’re just elated and full of Christmas joy over the whole excitement and anticipation of this parade.”
Next year, registration for the parade will begin Oct. 1 and be open for about a month, she said.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday with floats and participating vehicles traveling along Main Street between Goodwin Avenue and Church Street, then continue one block west toward Bridge Street, proceeding north on Bridge Street back to Goodwin Avenue.
Attendees will also be able to purchase food and merchandise from vendors on-site around DeLeon Plaza during the parade.
