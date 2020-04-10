One after another, cars rolled up to the parking lot of the John Wesley United Methodist Church as congregation members shared stories and smiles at the “Hi, Honk and Holler” event hosted by Pastor Carl Westbrook.
Congregation members stayed in their cars and made several laps around the church to catch up and talk with church members.
“I would call it family renewal. We’re used to seeing each at least once a week and many of us three or four or five times a week,” Westbrook said. “But we haven’t seen each other in four weeks, and so it occurred to me to get the family together in a safe environment.”
Westbrook said he organized the event to keep his congregation together and encourage hope. Besides organizing the event, Westbrook said he has been keeping in touch with his congregation through email, text messages and phone calls.
“People are getting bored staying at home. I don’t understand that but that’s OK,” Westbrook said. “Several are, but it gives them a chance to get out of the house and to see folks that they haven’t seen — it’s just a renewal time.”
Laura Sanders and her husband Willie, of Victoria, said they came out to the event to see fellow church members and to keep in touch.
“We haven’t had church in three weeks,” Willie Sanders said.
“Well, this is a new normal for us and we’re praying that it’s going to get back to our old normal where we can love and hug each other again,” Laura Sanders added
On Monday, Westbrook was on the church's parking lot, 8300 Zac Lentz Parkway, when he overheard his wife and one of his church members having a conversation about how the two haven’t seen each other in three and a half weeks.
“I overheard one of them say, ‘You know, I just haven’t seen you in so long, it’s so good to see you.’ And I thought, ‘Why not? Why couldn’t we all do that, why couldn’t we all have that experience of saying, ‘It’s so good to see you,’” Westbrook said.
Three days later, the pastor found himself walking around the parking lot greeting the familiar faces of his congregation and directing the traffic flow. He said he is planning to hold this event at 6 p.m. every Thursday.
Ruth Hackney, of Victoria, has a lot of friends who attend the church but hasn’t been able to see them ever since the church close because of COVID-19.
“It’s like missing part of our family,” Hackney said. “It’s been tough not seeing people.”
As cars slowly began to trail out of the parking lot, Westbrook waved goodbye to his congregation and stood in the parking lot until the last car was out of sight.
“I missed these folks and they missed each other, so it works both ways,” Westbrook said. “Now that they’re here, they had a great time. They were renewed, they were refreshed and there’s a bit of restoration that goes along with that, to know that those relationships have not died — and in fact, they haven’t even gone cold.”
