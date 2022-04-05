By this time next year, downtown Victoria could be reaping the rewards of new businesses and events held downtown.
On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution designating a 20-block area as an arts and culture district, paving the way for a more active downtown.
The resolution will now go to the Texas Commission of Arts, before June 15, for final approval.
“I’m very excited about this,” Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight said. “It helps to enhance and beautify downtown and Victoria if we bring in some extra artwork.”
Victoria Main Street Program is spearheading the effort of establishing the district, which will include the Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center, Mitchell School, Memorial Square, and The Nave Museum.
If the district is approved, it will give the city access to grant funding for the district, assistance funding for housing of artists and tool kits to assist with project ideas, said Danielle Williams, Victoria economic development director.
City officials are confident it will get the designation, as many things that are needed are already in place, such as the Victoria Fine Arts Association, the Welder Center and various events in the area such as the Downtown Victoria Art Walk, Williams said.
The designation will establish a sense of place in which the city will be able to market the district to complementary businesses and bring them into the space, Williams said.
The area currently has mixture of established businesses and unoccupied spaces that city officials hope to utilize once the district is establish, she said.
In addition, it is also expected to enhance property values, increase the tax base and make a creative environment, according to the city council agenda item.
A decision on the designation is expected sometime between September and the end of the year, Williams said.
The establishment of the district is part of the Victoria Downtown Master Plan, she said.
