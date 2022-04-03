Victoria City Council is set to vote on establishing an arts and culture district within Downtown Victoria Tuesday.
The establishment of an arts and culture district was initially a recommendation of the city's downtown master plan.
Victoria Main Street Program is spearheading the effort of establishing the district, which would be a 20 block region encompassing the Leo J. Welder Center, Mitchell School, Memorial Square, and The Nave Museum.
The district is expected to help beautify outdoor and indoor spaces, compliment businesses, enhance property values, increase the tax base and create a creative and fun environment, according to the city council agenda item.
The Main Street Program has already submitted a letter of intent to the Texas Commission of Arts for the designation of an arts and culture district, which has been accepted, according to the agenda item.
Council approval of the resolution is one of the steps for final approval from the commission, which are all due by June 15. City staff are confident the commission will grant the district designation, according to the agenda item.
Once established, the city will work with local partners to grow Victoria's arts and culture community, promote the district, draw business and visitors to downtown, and apply for grant opportunities to help fund efforts in the district, according to the agenda item.
Other notable business on the council's agenda include:
- The city voting on a resolution to declare its intent to establish a Property Assessed Clean Energy Program.
- Annual reports from the Main Street Program and Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau.
- Part of the consent agenda, authorization of a grant application to the Local Border Security Program in an approximate amount of $388,000 and designate the City Manager as the authorized official.
