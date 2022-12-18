The Victoria City Council is set to approve funding of $500,000 a piece for the Texas Zoo and Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach improvements Tuesday.
Each of the two agenda items are community grants funded through American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The first grant, if passed, would provide $500,000 to the South Texas Zoological Society for Texas Zoo facility improvements, according to the council’s agenda.
The funding is designed to help with renovation and restoration of exhibits, landscaping, flood mitigation, the adoption of a master plan and more for the Texas Zoo.
The second grant, if passed, would provide $500,000 to the center to aid in building a residential detox and treatment facility
The money for both grants must be spent by June 30, 2024, and both entities are expected to submit quarterly reports to the city, which includes statements on construction activity and expenditures.