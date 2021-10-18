Commissioner Clint Ives announced Monday he is seeking the Republican nomination for another term as Commissioner of Precinct 4.
Ives was first elected to the office in 2010.
“What attracted me to the position early on was I felt like the road system in Precinct 4 was very outdated and very obsolete,” he said. “And that has been the focus of the precinct since I took office.”
Since 2017 they have paved nearly 50 miles of new roads in Precinct 4. During his time in office, his precinct crew has also replaced a number of bridges and applied over 50,000 tons of gravel and other materials to improve existing roads, according to a news release.
Ives also spearheaded an effort to start a recycling program in the county.
“We were the first precinct to start a recycling program at our courtesy station,” he said. The program began in 2012 with a mid-sized dumpster, but grew to the two 40-yard compactors they offer now. Two other precincts also participate in the program.
A lot has changed in the county since he first took office, he said. In an interview Monday, he emphasized the importance that supporting law enforcement will play over the next several years.
“I think our biggest issue that’s going to be with us for the next couple of years is supporting law enforcement,” said Ives. “This is a time where local leadership and commissioners need to not only socially support law enforcement and politically support law enforcement, but financially support law enforcement. Law enforcement will always need resources.”
Ives attended Victoria College and ran a land improvement and fencing business for nearly a decade before being elected to office. He has served in several roles with various organizations including the Industrial Education Foundation, the South Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association, and the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission. He has also been an active part of the community by working with 4-H, volunteering with jail ministries and coaching Little League.
