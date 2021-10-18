Victoria County Commissioners agreed to allow the county’s animal control department to hire a new officer as quickly as possible during Monday’s meeting.
Commissioners added funding for a fourth animal control officer to the 2022 budget, but prior to Monday’s approval the position would not have been filled until January.
“We’re requesting an opening of that position two months early due to us being severely short staffed out at animal control,” said David Gonzales, director of the county’s public health department, which includes animal control.
He said more than half of animal control’s staff have been out or on light duty over the past few weeks for medical reasons.
“That has contributed to some of the issue and frustrations we have with the public on response time,” said Gonzales.
Victoria County resident and founder of the rescue Saving Animal Lives 24/7, Megan Driver, spoke to some of those frustrations Monday during citizens communication.
She described an incident Friday afternoon when a county resident trapped five dogs, including one known to residents to be aggressive, but animal control initially refused to come pick up the dogs until Monday.
Animal Control closes at 3 p.m. on Fridays and is closed over the weekend. They only had one employee working in the field last week. Driver said residents eventually called Constable Jeff Meyer, and, ultimately, animal control retrieved the dogs before the weekend.
“Thank you, because they did come and pick up the animals,” said Driver. “But it shouldn’t take that. It shouldn’t take us reaching out to other people to get this to happen.”
Other county residents have attended Commissioners Court meetings for the past month to request Commissioners make an effort to improve animal control. They’ve also asked Commissioners to hold a public hearing at a time when more people would be able to attend, so that they can directly hear from residents about the changes they would like to see.
County officials have not announced any plans to hold a public meeting yet.
