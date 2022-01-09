Victoria County Commissioners Court will consider multiple proposals pertaining to repairs and maintenance of government buildings Monday morning.
The first proposal involves adding an epoxy coating to the kennel floor at Victoria County animal control.
The kennel floors are not properly sealed, which can lead to disease and foul odors. The estimated cost of this project is $21,514.69.
The second proposal up for consideration involves replacing electrical services at the Central Fire Station Building.
As of now, the station has two electrical services heading into the building, which is both a code violation and a safety hazard should fire or electrical personnel shut one off and not realize the other is still active.
Also at the meeting, County Commissioners will consider a proposal to appoint Blythe Flores, a Victoria County foster parent, to the Victoria County Child Welfare Board.
