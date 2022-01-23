Victoria Building mugs
Victoria County Commissioners Court will consider ratifying the county's burn ban when it meets Monday. 

The burn ban was originally enacted on Jan. 14. 

"Recent freezes and heavy vegetation loads that have created an extreme fire danger have prompted this decision," Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said in a letter to the commissioners court.

Under the order, outdoor burning would be prohibited in the unincorporated areas of the county for 90 days. The restrictions may be terminated early based on a determination made by the Texas Forest Service, county judge, county fire marshal or Commissioners Court.

Outdoor burning related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality would be exempt from the ban. These include firefighter training, public utility, natural gas or mining operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops and burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager. 

A violation of the order would be a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

The court also is expected to receive an update about flight schedules at the Victoria Regional Airport.

