Victoria County Commissioners will receive for the record a jail inspection report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards at Commissioners Court Monday.
"The jail was non-compliant for scan times and received a technical assistance in others," Victoria County Jail administrator Capt. Charles Williamson wrote in a letter to Sheriff Justin Marr.
The scan times the jail was non-compliant are related to placing inmates that exhibit signs of danger to themselves or others in restraints, according to the report. A documented observation of restrained inmates shall be conducted at least every 15 minutes, and the restraint logs at the jail indicated that staff exceeded that 15 minutes by 1-14 minutes on multiple occasions.
As a corrective action, jail staff will "receive instruction on scanning and the correct time scans are conducted based jail standards," Williamson wrote.
There were four instances of technical assistance, according to the report.
Inspectors noted that though inmate living quarters were organized and free of clutter, there were unpainted cells in the jail.
"The paint is on back order from 2021," Williamson wrote. "As soon as the paint arrives, jail maintenance will begin painting."
The next technical assistance involved a member of the kitchen staff possessing a food handler's card that expired Apr. 9, 2021. The staff member has been assigned and completed their training, according to Williamson.
The third technical assistance item is related to using food as a form of discipline, according to the report. After inmates refused to return their food trays, a jail supervisor made the decision to distribute their next meal in brown paper bags. The paper bag meal was identical to those served on trays with the exception of a single replacement item. A licensed dietician approved the replacement item and it met daily caloric intake requirements, but gave the impression that food was being used as a form of discipline.
The final technical assistance item on the report indicated that jail staff counted inclement weather days toward the three required days per week that inmates should be provided recreation and did not provide make-up days.
To fix this, jail staff will reschedule recreation days that are not provided due to weather to another day in the same week, Williamson wrote.
