Victoria County Commissioners will receive an extended lease with the Victoria Independent School District for the use of the Mitchell Guidance Center at Commissioners Court Monday.
The formerly-vacant Mitchell Guidance Center is being used as a COVID-19 Regional Infusion Center for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not yet require hospitalization and are not receiving supplemental oxygen, according to a news release from Victoria’s Office of Emergency Management.
Monoclonal antibodies, the treatment administered at the center, can help prevent patients with COVID-19 from becoming sicker and requiring hospital care. According to Houston Methodist Hospital, the antibodies are designed to recognize the spike protein on the outer shell of COVID-19, making it harder for the virus to attach and gain entry into human cells.
The infusion center is one of 17 in Texas.
The rental fee is $7,500 monthly and has been extended to May 31.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners will consider personnel changes with the sheriff’s office, airport, public health department and juvenile detention.
The Mitchell Guidance Center is a public high school of the Victoria Independent School District located in Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.