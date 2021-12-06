Victoria County Commissioners will hold a public hearing Dec. 20 before considering whether to designate the southern portion of the Port of Victoria as a reinvestment zone.
“This is more or less just checking a box. It’s stating that this would be an area targeted for economic development incentives,” said Jonas Titas, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation.
If approved, the zone would last for five years without a project or for five years after the termination of a project. The designation is required for tax abatements and incentives to be offered in the area.
In June, the Court designated 700 acres in the northern portion of the port as a reinvestment zone ahead of granting a tax abatement to Zinc Resources for a steel byproduct processing facility in the area. Several residents expressed concerns about the reinvestment zone as well as offering Zinc Resources a tax abatement.
If approved, the entire Port of Victoria would be designated as a reinvestment zone, and thus any development projects would be able to seek approval for tax abatements and incentives. Titas said one project is in the works for the south side of the port that he expects a tax abatement request for.
“As that project continues to move along, we just want to make sure that we’re ready and nothing will be held up on our end and to make this tool a possibility,” he said. “This does not impact the levels of taxation, abatements or any future revenues...this is just basically saying that this property may in the future be considered on a case by case basis for incentives.”
Commissioners also delayed approving a request for proposals for a county-wide compensation and pay study for at least one week in order to ascertain whether the Sheriff would like employees in his department included in the study.
The proposed request for proposals currently includes all county staff, including the sheriff’s office. It would not include elected officials, however.
Commissioner Clint Ives said that due to the unique nature of sheriffs’ offices in the state, he’d like to discuss the study with Sheriff Justin Marr beforehand.
“I would just be curious to his input on that,” he said. “When you implement a survey that’s going to survey admin staff, or clerical staff, or even construction, I don’t view that as nearly as complex as law enforcement.”
Commissioner Gary Burns said he would also like to receive input from Pama Hencerling, the county’s chief probation officer at the Juvenile Services Department.
Commissioners plan to have the study completed ahead of next year’s budget planning.
“When we have the final product, it’s going to be informative and useful, but we’re still going to be grappling with the same difficult decisions we do every year about what to prioritize and what to use as the best basis for comparison,” said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller.
