In the University of Houston-Victoria's commons seated at a round table with two other women, Sarrah Beaver shared that there had been times in her life when she was living without a permanent home. The women, along with a dozen or so other residents of Victoria, gathered Tuesday night to participate in the Center for Peace Victoria's conversation on hunger and homelessness.
"A lot of the time it wasn't street homelessness," she said. "I was sleeping on somebody's couch or stayed in this little shed. There was no water. There was no bathroom, no electricity."
Now, Beaver works for Be Well Victoria and constantly interacts with people in the community experiencing homelessness.
The event Tuesday was meant to provide people with a space to have an intimate but moderated and structured conversation about the issues of homelessness and hunger in Victoria. It was one of many events put on in partnership with Be Well Victoria, United Way and other community partners as part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month.
"This whole month, it's mostly been conversations and discussions with people who were in this, they worked in this or were people who are homeless. I kind of just wanted to hear from other people, broaden my knowledge of everybody else's beliefs and feelings about homelessness and how informed or misinformed people are," Beaver said of her reason for participating in the event.
Participants were asked to discuss questions about their own experiences with homelessness — whether direct or indirect, what they see as contributing to homelessness, or how they'd like to see the issue addressed.
"There's been homelessness as far back even as the Bible," said Lynn Frazier, who is retired but volunteers every day at Christ's Kitchen. "Sadly, it's always been a part of our world."
She said it seems to her, however, that Victoria often likes to portray itself as a perfect city without issues like drug addiction, poverty, or residents experiencing homelessness. That inability to admit to that is part of the problem, she said.
The event was the first in-person event for the Center for Peace since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and it was the first time they partnered with the university.
"It was a great little kickoff event to be able to bring in a mix of community members, employees and university students and talk about issues that affect the community," said Rebecca Lake, who works with the equal opportunity department at the university. "So hopefully many more of these to come."
About five students from the university attended the event Tuesday night.
"Students are always really hesitant to come to things like this," said Molly Duke, who runs the student food pantry and coordinates volunteer opportunities at the university. "We had four or five show up, and then typically what happens is those four or five will tell someone, and then the next time you'll have them someone and it snowballs."
Duke said having events like this helps to connect students with the community.
"I know our students appreciate it because it makes them feel more loved and accepted by the community," said Duke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.