Contractor attempts improper controlled-burn of Victoria County house

A hired contractor attempted an improper controlled-burn to demolish an abandoned house in Victoria County Tuesday, authorities said.
At 5:48 p.m., responders were called to 131 Hilltop Road near SH 185 to what was thought to be a house fire, said Richard Castillo, the Victoria County fire marshal.
The property was recently purchase by someone out of town, he said, and they hired a contractor to demolish the dwelling.
When the owner called ahead Tuesday morning to inform the office of the controlled burn, Castillo said they thought it was to dispose of brush.
“I think they figured it would just be a run-of-the-mill brush fire,” he said. “Did not know they had planned on disposing of the abandoned house.”
He said the house has been abandoned for many years and was already partially demolished. However, Castillo said the house could not be demolished with a controlled burn.
“First, it was too dark. These burns have to happen in the daylight,” he said. “Also, any sort of copper wiring, plastics, roofing, asphalts — most all materials except for the wooden structure — has to be removed.”
Castillo did not issue a citation to the contactor.
“It was just a misunderstanding,” he said.
