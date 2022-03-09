The Victoria City Council will be in a work session at 1 p.m. Friday at the Community Center Annex to discuss updates to the city’s capital improvement plan, city’s debt capacity, property tax rate and a housing program.
The Capital Improvements Plan discussion will focus on updating the city’s priorities from fiscal year 2022 through fiscal year 2026 and is to be presented by Todd Jarisch, Victoria CIP project manager.
The discussion of updating policy regarding the city’s debt capacity and property tax rate was brought forth by District 6 Councilman Mark Loffgren at the last council meeting in hopes of seeing whether there is a way to adjust how the city manages its money so that when there is a need, the city can be equipped to address it immediately. The topic will be presented by Gilbert Reyna, Victoria’s chief financial officer.
The city will also discuss updates on the Infill Housing Pilot Program for single-family home ownership opportunities. The topic will be presented by Mike Etienne, Victoria’s assistant city manager.
