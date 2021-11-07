Daniel Laughhunn, a U.S. Army veteran with the 82nd Airborne Division, stood behind a table as he waited for the service to come to an end at Faith Family Church Sunday morning. Stashed beneath the table was a stack of pies from Kountry Bakery meant for a special group of people.
When pastor Geoffrey Graff’s sermon came to a close, a group of veterans and their families rose from their seats and made their way out of the worship hall, where Laughhunn greeted them with a smile, kind words and the gift of a free pie in their choice of cherry, pecan or sugar free.
“Everyone’s really grateful, and we’re grateful for them,” Laughhunn said about the veterans in attendance. “I mean, those are really humble people, the ones we’re handing the pies out to.”
Faith Family Church took the time to honor Crossroads veterans both during and after their Sunday service ahead of Veterans Day.
The morning of honor began during the actual church service. Worship and creative pastor Michael Graff asked the veterans in the crowd to stand and be recognized by a cheering congregation.
“Veterans, we could never say thank you enough for who you are, for your selflessness, for your dedication to our country, to your fellow man, and we just want to honor you today like you deserve to be honored every single day,” Michael Graff said.
Following the service, the veterans in attendance gathered in a sun-lit room where they were honored with the free pies, a photo opportunity with their families and a chance to visit and share their experiences with one another.
Marco Zamarripa, an Army National Guard veteran who served in Vietnam in 1972, has been a member of Faith Family Church’s congregation since 2004. The church puts on an event to honor the veterans without fail every year, he said.
Zamarripa said that he feels a connection between his service for his country and his faith. Since leaving the military, he and his wife are dedicated to participating in fundraisers for those in need.
The church is aware of the veterans in their congregation and does something like the pie giveaway every year to honor and bless them, said Constantine Clark, the church groups coordinator.
“We just love and appreciate them and all the sacrifices they’ve made for us,” Clark said.
In past years, the event has been a full banquet dinner, but was scaled back last year and this years for safety concerns over COVID-19, Clark said.
The church prides itself on welcoming and honoring members of the community, Clark said.
“If we have an opportunity to make somebody feel blessed for any reason, we definitely get into it,” he said.
Veterans Day was first celebrated on Nov. 11, 1919, though it was then known as Armistice Day, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website. Armistice Day became a legal holiday in 1938, and in 1954 Armistice Day was officially changed to Veterans Day.
