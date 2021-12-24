While the arrival of the omicron COVID-19 variant in America has seen cases begin to rise again across the country, in Victoria County cases remain low for now.
"We've seen quite a bit of the country have rapid increases of cases," said David Gonzales, the county's public health director. "We have not seen that, but I think it's beginning now. I think we're kind of just late to the party and certainly not going to avoid it."
Cases have increased slightly in the past week in Victoria. As of Thursday, 25 new cases had been reported in the past seven day period, up from six new cases the week before. The hospitalization rate has hovered around 2%.
It's hard to know whether the omicron variant is actually present in Victoria County, said Gonzales, since the county does not have a way to test for specific variants and has to rely on state or federal data for that. This means the county works under the assumption that the variant distribution in the county is the same as the average for the state.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant now makes up 92% of all COVID-19 cases in the region that includes Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
"It's a tricky time right now heading into the holidays," said Gonzales. "There's still a lot of uncertainties around omicron because it hasn't been around that long ... but we're seeing indications that it's behaving a lot like some of the other variants although it's proving (to be) very, very contagious."
The delta variant was the worst of both worlds, said Gonzales, both very contagious and very severe. Early reports indicate that while the omicron variant is more contagious, there is evidence it does not cause as severe illness.
"Keep in mind, there's still a lot of people out there that are unvaccinated. For those people, if they do catch it, it could very well cause severe illness. So that is absolutely a concern," he said.
In Victoria, a little over 43,000 people have been fully vaccinated, or nearly 51% of the population five years old and older. Only about 12,000 county residents have received a booster shot, and the majority of those people are 50 years old or older. About 2,400 people under the age of 50 have received a booster.
The COVID-19 vaccines are still proving to be effective against hospitalization and severe illness with the omicron variant, said Gonzales. In Victoria County, 86% of all new COVID-19 cases have occurred in unvaccinated people since June 24.
"Obviously we're going to have breakthrough infections. If you're vaccinated, you can still catch it," said Gonzales. "But the important part is preventing the severe illness and hospitalization."
It's important to avoid an increase in severe cases that could result in an added burden to the hospitals and acute care system, said Gonzales.
"Whether you're vaccinated or not, or whether you are one who has been overly concerned with COVID or not, that still affects us all," he said. "When the hospitals have a lot of patients in them, that affects their level of care across the board."
Right now the county's hospitals are not overwhelmed, he said.
"We definitely want to prevent that here. That's why we always urge everyone to take those same precautions over and over again, because we're really trying to protect a very fragile healthcare system," said Gonzales.
He emphasized that wearing a mask, social distancing and vaccines are all effective measures for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Those feeling ill should consider avoiding holiday gatherings or at least plan to get tested before attending, he said. There are easy to use at-home tests available at most pharmacies now.
"I know the community's tired of it. I know we're tired of it. I know the hospitals and staff and nurses and doctors and everyone is just really, really tired of it," he said. "This has been a strain on everyone. We really want to move on, but unfortunately it takes action by us, by the public, by the community."
There's hope that the end is coming. There's treatments, medications and vaccines that can help combat the virus, he said, but for now it's also important to continue doing what we need to do to get through it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.