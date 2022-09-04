While the weather stayed relatively clear for Sombrero Fest during Labor Day weekend at the Victoria Community Center, the forecast prevented some of the activities planned, but people still enjoyed their experience at the first event on Saturday.
Families enjoyed the event as they converged on the center and the nearby Victoria Softball Complex for delicious food, softball and music.
The first night of the festival, more than 400 people showed up for music, and the event and similar success were seen Saturday as teams from across South Texas converged on the softball complex to compete, DAI entertainment promoter BJ Macedo said.
While he was disappointed that the forecasted weather caused barbecue teams, in the Champions Barbecue Alliance sanctioned cook-off, to drop out, and some of the activities, such as a bounce house and mechanical bull, to be canceled, the event was a joy for those in attendance.
Feedback from those in attendance was that it was fun, Macado said.
La Porte residents Paul and Tracy Chavez came out for the fest to watch one of their family members in Los Popos and enjoy their Labor Day weekend.
The couple enjoyed their time so much they danced across the community center while Los Popos played, with their granddaughter Evelynn Ramirez, 3, trying to join in.
"It's great," Paul Chavez said. "To see event like this happen is great for the community."
Chavez enjoyed the event so much that he hopes to make it a regular event to go to during Labor Day weekend.
Next year, Macado plans to have a much more extensive fest where there will be things to do across the center's property with plans to have a carnival and possibly doing a light show and having hot air balloon rides, he said.
"Bigger and better next year," Macado said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.