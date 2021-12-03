Local hospitals that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs will no longer have to require staff be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, after a U.S. district judge granted a temporary injunction against a federal vaccine mandate.
Both Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Healthcare announced this week that they would no longer enforce the mandate. If either hospital had not enforced the mandate prior to the injunction, they could have lost critical funding, said Dr. John McNeill, emergency department director at Citizens Medical Center and Victoria County's public health authority.
"The (Consumer Assistance Program) funds (that) hospitals stand to lose by not adhering to the federal mandate would be a significant financial burden to keeping the doors open," McNeill said. "It'd be like trying to run a car with no gasoline."
Last month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released an interim final rule requiring staff at hospitals and medical facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. The ruling applied to both DeTar and Citizens Medical Center and staff would have had to begin their vaccination regimen by Sunday.
Tuesday, Texas was included in a nationwide injunction order restraining implementation of the federal vaccine requirement.
"As a result, we will push pause on our efforts to comply with the (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) vaccine requirement," said Mike Olson, chief executive officer at Citizens, in a press release. "We continue to strongly encourage vaccination of our employees as a protection for our patients, visitors, employees and their families."
As of Thursday, Citizens reported that 85% of their staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Before the injunction, Citizens Medical Center "worked diligently to provide medical and religious accommodations for employees who requested exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine," said Jennifer McDaniel, spokesperson for Citizens Medical Center.
Citizens does not currently have any vaccine requirements for staff, said McDaniel, although they track many vaccines for staff.
Judith Barefield, spokesperson for DeTar Healthcare System, said they paused the vaccination requirement for their employees, although a majority of their caregivers are already vaccinated.
"We continue to strongly encourage vaccination since it offers the most protection from COVID-19 and emerging new variants," said Barefield, in an official statement from the hospital.
The county public health authority, McNeill, said he strongly encourages medical workers to get vaccinated regardless of the mandate's status because their profession can likely expose them to COVID-19.
"The vaccine and boosters should work in part with your (personal protective equipment). Few would keep working without those tools," he said. "We will let this play out in the courts and see what happens."
Reporter Chase Rogers contributed to this report.
