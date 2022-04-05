DeTar's NICU

DeTar Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

 Contributed Photo by Haley Closson

DeTar Healthcare System is hosting a reunion for the children cared for in its neonatal intensive care unit and the nurses who took care of them.

The reunion will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at DeTar Hospital North, 101 Medical Drive. The children and their families who have gone through the NICU are invited to attend.

At the reunion, hospital officials also will celebrate the NICU’s recent Level III designation from the state.

“There’s a strong bond that forms between families and the nurses during their child’s NICU stay,” said Dawn Jimenez, neonatal program manager at DeTar Healthcare System in a news release. “This reunion will allow the parents, the children, the nurses and physicians to reconnect with one another.”

DeTar Hospital’s NICU took care of more than 140 premature and sick babies last year.

“We want to celebrate our Level III NICU achievement while also celebrating the patients that have received care in our NICU and their milestones as NICU graduates,” said Mary Claire Bradshaw, DeTar Healthcare System’s women’s services director in a news release.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.