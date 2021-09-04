District Judge Eli Garza announced his intent on Friday to run for a third term as district court judge of the 377th Judicial District Court of Victoria County.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as District Judge," said Garza, 49, in the announcement. "Under my direction, the court will continue to make decisions without regard to partisan interests, public clamor or fear of criticism as the mandated by the Judicial Code of Ethics."
For the last seven years, Garza has ensured the court dockets run efficiently, including during the COVID-19 pandemic when most other courts were closed, according to the announcement.
“I could not accept that our system of justice was going to come to a standstill due to the pandemic," Garza said in the announcement. "As a practicing lawyer, I could not imagine the emotional toll it would take a victim waiting for his/her day in court to arrive. In addition, justice is not served when individuals, who would otherwise be contributing members of society, are incarcerated because of a virus."
Prior to COVID-19, case disposition rates for each year that Garza has been in office have been over 100%, which is above the state average, according to the announcement. He has presided over 70 jury trials as district judge.
Along with administrative duties and chairing the Juvenile Board, Garza has presided over contested hearings in both the criminal and the civil areas of the law.
Before being elected in 2014, Garza served as the first assistant criminal district attorney for Victoria County, where he tried more than 50 cases ranging from capital murder to aggravated assault, according to the news release.
Before that, he worked as a criminal defense attorney who represented individuals charged with criminal offenses in both state and federal court.
Garza graduated from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Neb., after earning a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Texas A&M University-Kingsville. He is married to Jennifer, and they are the proud parents of a 19-year-old son.
The last day to register to vote in time for the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 4, according to the Victoria County elections website. Early voting runs Oct. 18 - Oct. 29, and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 22, received, not postmarked.
