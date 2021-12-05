More than 50 people, including some former and current health care workers, gathered outside Citizens Medical Center Sunday afternoon to protest a now-halted federal mandate that required hospital system employees to get COVID-19 vaccination shots.
Many of the demonstrators held signs voicing their opposition to the requirements.
“Stop medical tyranny,” “my body, my choice,” “love thy neighbor, respect their choice,” and “vaccine mandates go far beyond health,” said some of the signs carried by those protestors. Others carried U.S. flags and patriotic signs thanking veterans and health care workers.
Dozens of motorists honked in support and waved as they drove by on Sam Houston Drive, including two Victoria police vehicles and a Victoria County sheriff’s office cruiser, drawing cheers from the crowd.
Some demonstrators held signs signaling their opposition to President Joe Biden, who has been a strong proponent of vaccines and whose administration issued the mandates. Many of their signs and shirts read ”Let’s go, Brandon,” a line that’s become popular in right-wing circles as a stand-in for “F—- Joe Biden.” Others held “Trump 2024” signs.
The demonstration was organized by Freedom Over Fear, an Victoria advocacy group formed in September to oppose mask mandates in schools. However, the group has expanded its focus to COVID-19-related mandates since, said Tracy Hanes, a founding member.
“We should all have the choice to do whatever we feel is best for us and our bodies … the latest mandates that have come through are targeting our nurses and our medical staff,” Hanes, 49, of Victoria, said during the roadside rally. “We’re standing up for that.”
The demonstration comes as Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Healthcare System — as well as other hospitals in the region — have voluntarily paused their vaccine regimen for staff after a nationwide injunction ordered Tuesday by a U.S. district judge, who blocked the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers from going into effect.
That mandate would’ve gone into effect on Sunday, and both Victoria hospitals were planning to comply. Neither hospital had required staff to get vaccinated prior to the mandate, though it was strongly encouraged. As of last week, Citizens reported that 85% of their staff were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A spokesman for DeTar Healthcare told the Victoria Advocate this week that most of their caregivers were already vaccinated, not providing an exact breakdown.
Dr. John McNeill, emergency department director at Citizens Medical Center and Victoria County’s public health authority, said the Medicare and Medicaid funding the hospitals could lose by not complying with the federal mandate would be a “significant financial burden to keeping the doors open.”
“It’d be like trying to run a car with no gasoline,” McNeill said. “Citizens could’ve required all staff get vaccinated, as some hospitals have done, but they chose not to for those that want a choice. But there is no wiggle room with this mandate.”
McNeill questioned why the rally was held outside of Citizens Medical Center even though the mandate affects all health care facilities receiving Medicare and Medicaid funds. The location of the rally is also strange, he said, because Citizens had not required staff to be vaccinated prior to the mandate.
“We’d given people that choice before the mandate,” he said.
Hanes is critical of the current administration’s decision to tie funding to the mandate. Should the mandate be reinstated, she said health care facilities should not comply because “protecting constitutional rights” is more important. “Money should never be part of that,” she said.
Dottie Bitterly, 57, of Victoria, attended the rally and said she works at DeTar Healthcare as a certified diabetes educator and registered nurse, also working for a time at Citizens previously. She said she was granted a religious exemption, so she had not been vaccinated. However, she decried hospitals that have fired staff due to not getting vaccinated.
In the case of DeTar and Citizens, she said she would understand whether they comply with the mandate, should it be reinstated.
“We can’t lose the hospital, but people should still have a choice,” she said. “I am just praying the courts make the right decision and stop this. It is evil.”
Many of the attendees cast doubt on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. However, a Texas Department of State Health Services report released in November found unvaccinated people were more than 40 times more likely to die of the coronavirus than those who got their shots.
Of the nearly 29,000 COVID-linked fatalities from Jan. 15 to Oct. 1, more than 85% were of unvaccinated people, according to the report’s findings. Nearly 7% and 8% of the deaths were among partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, respectively.
Still, Bitterly and Hanes said they would like to see more information on the side effects of the vaccines. They both told stories of people they know who died or still got ill despite getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Although Hanes said she thinks the jury is still out on the vaccines, Hanes said the issue is more about the “government stepping in and forcing people” to take the vaccine.
“I am not anti-vax. I am pro-freedom. That’s the message,” she said. “I’m standing up for anyone that decides to go get the vaccine as well. If you want to wear a mask, I’m standing up for your freedom to do that. But it shouldn’t be forced.”
Both DeTar and Citizens will continue to encourage staff — as well as the community at large — to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to statements by the hospital systems this week.
McNeill said medical workers should liken the vaccine to another piece of personal protective equipment. He said he also strongly encourages medical workers to get vaccinated regardless of the mandate’s status because their profession can likely expose them to COVID-19.
“The vaccine and boosters should work in part with your (personal protective equipment). Few would keep working without those tools,” he said. “We will let this play out in the courts and see what happens.”
As of Sunday, the disease has caused the deaths of more than 350 residents in Victoria County, according to state data.
