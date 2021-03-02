The immediate clean-up response to a more than 16,000-gallon diesel spill in Victoria County is expected to conclude Wednesday, an emergency official said.
Though the remediation efforts are nearing a close, investigations into the potential environmental impact and the cause of the leak are still underway by local and state agencies, said Rick McBrayer, Victoria County emergency management coordinator.
Tests determining contamination of the water supplies from all 12 properties along the half-mile stretch of Dry Creek have come back, showing no impact, he said.
Atlas Oil Company, which owns the facility where the leak originated from, will stay in communication with property owners to continually test their water, McBrayer said.
However, McBrayer said it is likely the area’s environment will sustain some impact, which officials from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists are investigating.
He said the two land berms built in the creek withstood about a half an inch of rain Monday.
“The berms did well, and the storm management system was well flushed, so not much residual diesel resurfaced with the rain,” McBrayer said. “Officials from the state agencies and the contractors were pretty happy with the result.”
