Victoria County Commissioners will receive the official notice of the Nov. 2 joint election during Monday’s court meeting.
Early voting will begin Oct. 18 and end Oct. 29, and will include voting hours on both Saturday and Sunday. Applications for ballots by mail must be received no later than Oct. 22.
Three local issues will be on the ballot in November, including a bond election for Bloomington and Victoria's school districts as well as a voter approval tax rate election for Victoria's school district. Voters will also be asked to adopt or reject eight constitutional amendments proposed by the Texas Legislature.
Constitutional Amendments
Proposition 1 would allow professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to hold charitable raffles at rodeo events.
Proposition 2 would authorize a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted area within the county. Currently the Texas Constitution allows the legislature to authorize an incorporated city or town to issue such bonds or notes, but not a county.
Proposition 3 would prohibit the state or political subdivisions of the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations established to support and serve the propagation of a sincerely held religious belief.
Proposition 4 would change the eligibility requirements for a justice of the Supreme Court, a judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals, a justice of a Court of Appeals, and a district judge.
Proposition 5 would allow the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept complaints or reports, conduct investigations and take any other authorized action with respect to a candidate for a state judicial office. Currently, the commission is only allowed to take such actions with respect to someone holding a judicial office.
Proposition 6 would establish a right for a resident of a nursing facility, assisted living facility, intermediate care facility, residence providing home and community-based services or state supported living center to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation. The facilities would not be allowed to prohibit in-person visitations by that designated individual.
Proposition 7 would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled and receiving a limitation on school district property taxes on their residence to continue receiving the limitation, as long as they are at least 55 years old at the time of the person's death and continue living at the same residence.
Proposition 8 would allow the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation the residence of a surviving spouse of a member of the United States armed services who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty. Currently, an exemption exists for the spouse of those killed in action, but it does not extend to include those members of the military who die during their service due to injuries sustained that are not combat-related.
