A sea of pink swept over the Victoria West High School gym as people stood together in solidarity for the third annual Dig Pink Night.
The event Friday was organized by Victoria West head volleyball coach Alysia Hill with the help of volleyball mom Darlene Willborn, who is also the president of the volleyball booster club for Victoria West.
The fundraiser occurs every year during the Victoria West vs. East volleyball game and is meant to bring together the crosstown rivals to support those battling cancer as well as cancer survivors.
“We are battling on the court with them as they battle every day,” Willborn said.
Volleyball players from Victoria West and East have been carrying around buckets for the past three weeks to collect donations in addition to those made the night of the game. All the donations gathered will be given to a local family battling cancer, whose identity will remain anonymous until they are presented with the gift.
Victoria West’s volleyball booster club had a small concession booth set up with pink candies to bring in extra donations the night of the game. The Kona Ice truck was also parked outside serving snow cones to volleyball fans, with their profits for the night being donated back to the cause.
Hill, the Victoria West volleyball coach, started the Dig Pink Night three years ago to let cancer survivors, and those still battling, know that they are not alone in their fight.
Willborn felt compelled to be involved in the event after watching her dad battle cancer. She wanted to do something to support families who are fighting a cancer battle.
Willborn’s daughter Kia, setter for Victoria West’s volleyball team, is now a senior, making this her mom’s last year to be involved in Dig Pink Night. Willborn hopes the tradition will continue each year with the help of the Victoria West volleyball booster club.
“We appreciate everyone coming out and all the support on the East and the West side,” Willborn said. “It has been a tremendous year.”
