A man was killed early Friday morning when a train collided with his car in Inez.
Nalaka Manoj Silva Kavirathna, 45, of Edna and a Sri Lankan national, was stopped on the railroad tracks in a 2013 Nissan Versa facing north along Farm-to-Market Road 444 when the train, traveling northeast, struck the driver side door, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. The collision occurred at about midnight.
The Versa was pushed into a grassy ditch south of the tracks after being struck, San Miguel said.
Kavirathna was declared dead at the scene at 12:27 a.m. Friday by Robert Whitaker, Victoria County Precinct 3 justice of the peace, San Miguel said. Whitaker also ordered an autopsy.
Kavirathna had no relatives in the U.S., San Miguel said.
The crash took four hours to clean up. It remains under investigation, he said.
"There are a bunch of perspectives we need to consider as we talk to those who knew him," San Miguel said.