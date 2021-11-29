Emergency medical services were forced to divert from Citizens Medical Center after their information technology system went down Monday, said Jennifer McDaniel, a spokesperson for the hospital.
The IT system went down Monday morning because of a water leak, McDaniel said. EMS was diverted to DeTar Hospital because of it.
“It affected our ability to use CT scanners, so that’s why we had EMS go to other places,” she said.
The hospital still has power, she said around 5 p.m. Monday. The EMS diversions are just a precaution in case a patient would need a CT scan.
It is unknown how many procedures were forced to divert, McDaniel said.
She did not have an estimate for when the IT system would be back online, but hospital staff was in the process of restoring it Monday evening, McDaniel said.
