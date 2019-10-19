Access to clean drinking water is one of the most critical needs for Texas families, but a disaster like a flood or a hurricane can sometimes threaten that supply.
Dianne Boellstorff, an associate professor and Extension water resource specialist at Texas A&M University, will speak at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show on Thursday to give residents tips and tools for how to keep their water systems secure in both routine and emergency situations.
Although Boellstorff will include advice for residents who use public water systems, the bulk of her discussion will focus on private water systems and how well owners can best protect and maintain their wells. Water preparedness is relatively simple for people who use a public water system, as the system itself is responsible for maintaining the supply’s quality and making sure it is free of contaminants. Boellstorff recommends keeping plenty of bottled water on hand just in case of a power outage or other disruption to the public water system.
But for private well owners, the burden falls on them to make sure the water is safe to use, Boellstorff said. Although there are resources to help managers of private water systems, they are independently responsible for making sure their system is well-maintained. Boellstorff’s presentation will offer advice for managers of private water systems.
In Texas, the contaminants that well owners should monitor are bacteria, salt, nitrates and arsenic, Boellstorff said, but many well owners she meets have never tested their water in the entire time they’ve owned the well. Boellstorff said she encourages private well managers to test their water and offers them some resources to help. The Texas Well Owner Network, which Boellstorff leads, offers programs and resources for well owners to better learn how to manage their water systems. To get water samples tested, well owners can turn to local labs or to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension lab in College Station, which offers lower-cost testing for non-bacteria contaminants, she said.
If you do find contaminants in your water supply, Boellstorff’s presentation will cover how well owners can address the issue, depending on its origin and severity.
Well owners in regions prone to flooding or hurricanes, like Victoria, should take extra precautions to make sure their system is secure from floods. Some well owners who evacuated during Harvey drank water after returning home, despite worries that it could be contaminated, Boellstorff said
“We do have data after Harvey that people were concerned, but they went ahead and drank it anyway,” she said. “We were able to test the water, and we could see that in about 20% of the time ... indeed it was contaminated with bacteria.”
