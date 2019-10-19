Stephen Biles, IPM extension agent for the Texas AgriLife Extension Service, will deliver a presentation about gene drive, the next genetically modified organism technology, and an update on integrated pest management on Wednesday.
He is the second of two speakers giving talks moderated by Anthony Netardus, also with AgriLife Extension, from 7 to 10 a.m. in Annex 4 at the Victoria Community Center.
Gene drive technology is a recent innovation being studied by scientists in university laboratories, including those at Texas A&M University. Still in theoretical stages, the GMO technology has the potential to incorporate desirable genes into weed species and pests, including insects and mammals.
“Let’s say you have a gene that makes mosquitoes not fit to transmit malaria, that holds the potential to save millions of lives,” Biles said. “And you can dream up ways the technology might not be desirable. Back in the 1970s, they made lots of movies about large insects.”
In addition to providing educational information, Biles aims to gauge public opinion about the fledgling technology and gather feedback. Part of the challenge with new technologies is that the public might fear them before they understand them, and “sometimes it’s warranted, and sometimes it’s not,” Biles said about that fear.
“As far as I know, there has not been any gene drive technology put into the environment,” Biles said. “My program is part of a large government grant to educate the public and come up with what they think about the technology across the state.”
Biles also will share updates about his 2019 IPM field research. The research encompasses a variety of hybrid and pest management trials involving corn, grain sorghum, cotton and soybean crops.
Different seed companies provided their top cotton and soybean varieties and corn and grain sorghum hybrids. They were planted side by side to determine the ones that thrived most in Victoria, Port Lavaca and Refugio. Biles will present the findings so growers of all four crops can use the information when choosing what to plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.