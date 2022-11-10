The five victims of a mobile home fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of Lone Tree Road remained in critical condition Thursday morning.
Among the five family members that were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and University hospital, the mother and one child received the most serious injuries, said Tracy Fox, Victoria Fire Department fire chief.
The family was taken to San Antonio because the hospitals are equipped to treat burn and fire victims, he said.
No firefighters were hurt in the rescue on Wednesday morning, but two police officers suffered smoke inhalation, Fox said.
None of the civilians who helped to try and get the family out of the burning mobile home were hurt to his knowledge, he said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the mobile home at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, where they found the home burning.
Upon arriving, first responders found a small child outside the residence and neighbors attempting to get the remaining four residents from the home.
With heavy smoke and flames coming out of the mobile home when firefighters and officers entered, the first responders extracted two unconscious adults and two unconscious children.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Fox said on Thursday.