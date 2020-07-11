A 21-year-old Victoria man was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for a minor cut on his face.
A FedEx truck he was driving flipped on U.S. Highway 77 on the north edge of Victoria County Saturday afternoon.
State Trooper Harold Mallory, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said 21-year-old Seth Clark, of Victoria, was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 77 when Clark felt fatigued and possibly dozed off.
“He executed faulty evasive action to regain control of the vehicle, came back across both lanes of (U.S. Highway 77) southbound and ended up on the grassy shoulder,” Mallory said.
The truck came to rest on its right side and the cut on his face was possibly the result of the airbag going off, Mallory said.
No citations were issued and the accident will be investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
