The filing period for the 2022 midterm primaries ended Monday.

In Victoria County’s local elections, 21 candidates filed for positions on the ballot, with one filing with Democratic Party and 20 with the Republican Party. Only the county clerk, commissioners for precincts 2 and 4, and justice of the peace for Precinct 4 will face contested races in the March primaries.

A full list of the candidates who filed can be found below.

Democratic filings:

Victoria County justice of the peace, Precinct 1

  • Mary Ann Rivera, incumbent

U.S. Congress District 27 (which includes Victoria, Lavaca, Jackson, Calhoun, Refugio, Goliad and DeWitt counties):

  • Maclovio Perez Jr., broadcaster
  • Anthony J Tristan, consultant
  • Victor Melgoza, medical doctor

State representative, District 85 (which includes Wharton County):

  • Larry E Baggett, lumber receiving clerk

State senator, District 18 (which includes Victoria, Lavaca, Calhoun, Refugio, Goliad and DeWitt counties):

  • Josh Tutt, computer maintenance tech

State senator, District 17 (which includes Wharton, Matagorda and Jackson counties):

  • Miguel Gonzalez, teacher
  • Titus Benton, nonprofit executive

State Board of Education District 2 (which includes Victoria, Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson, Calhoun and Refugio counties):

  • Thomas Garcia, executive director
  • Pete Garcia, retired
  • Victor Perez, executive director
  • Wayne Raasch, retired teacher
  • Michael Vargas, assistant director of public affairs

State Board of Education District 3 (which includes Lavaca, Goliad and DeWitt counties):

  • Marisa Perez-Diaz, executive director of foundation

Republican filings:

Victoria county judge

  • Ben Zeller, incumbent

Judge, Victoria County Court-at-Law No. 1

  • Travis Ernst, incumbent

Judge, Victoria County Court-at-Law No. 2

  • Daniel Gilliam, incumbent

Victoria County clerk

  • Brandy Schustereit
  • Heidi Eisley, incumbent

Victoria County treasurer

  • Sean Kennedy, incumbent

Judge, 267th Judicial District

  • Julie Bauknight

Judge, 377th Judicial District

  • Eli Garza, incumbent

Criminal district attorney

  • Constance Filley Johnson

District clerk

  • Kim Plummer

Victoria County commissioner, Precinct 2

  • Jeanette Valdez
  • Kevin Janak, incumbent
  • Jason Ohrt
  • Zed Stewart

Victoria County commissioner, Precinct 4

  • Clint Ives, incumbent
  • Kenneth Sexton

Victoria County justice of the peace, Precinct 2

  • Rodney Durham, incumbent

Victoria County justice of the peace, Precinct 3

  • Robert Whitaker, incumbent

Victoria County justice of the peace, Precinct 4

  • John Miller, incumbent
  • Micah Patton

U.S. Congress District 27 (which includes Victoria, Lavaca, Jackson, Calhoun, Refugio, Goliad and DeWitt counties):

  • Andrew Alvarez, auto dealer consultant
  • Michael Cloud, incumbent, U.S. congressman
  • Chris Mapp, retail, self-employed
  • Eric Mireles, oil and gas consultant

State representative, District 30 (which includes Victoria, Lavaca, Matagorda, Jackson, Goliad and DeWitt counties):

  • Geanie W. Morrison, incumbent, state representative

State representative, District 43 (which includes Calhoun and Refugio counties):

  • J. M. Lozano, incumbent, franchise restaurants

State representative, District 85 (which includes Wharton County):

  • Artemio “Art” Hernandez, teacher
  • Fred Roberts, insurance
  • Phil W. Stephenson, certified public accountant
  • Stan Kitzman, drainage district general manager

State senator, District 17 (which includes Wharton, Matagorda and Jackson counties):

  • Joan Huffman, incumbent, attorney

State senator, District 18 (which includes Victoria, Lavaca, Calhoun, Refugio, Goliad and DeWitt counties):

  • Lois W. Kolkhorst, incumbent, business owner

State Board of Education District 2 (which includes Victoria, Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson, Calhoun and Refugio counties):

LJ Francis, professional engineer

Cat writes about Victoria's city and county government.

Cat DeLaura is the local government reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She was born in Texas, but grew up in Virginia. She came back to Texas to get her masters in Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.

