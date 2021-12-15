The filing period for the 2022 midterm primaries ended Monday.
In Victoria County’s local elections, 21 candidates filed for positions on the ballot, with one filing with Democratic Party and 20 with the Republican Party. Only the county clerk, commissioners for precincts 2 and 4, and justice of the peace for Precinct 4 will face contested races in the March primaries.
A full list of the candidates who filed can be found below.
Democratic filings:
Victoria County justice of the peace, Precinct 1
- Mary Ann Rivera, incumbent
U.S. Congress District 27 (which includes Victoria, Lavaca, Jackson, Calhoun, Refugio, Goliad and DeWitt counties):
- Maclovio Perez Jr., broadcaster
- Anthony J Tristan, consultant
- Victor Melgoza, medical doctor
State representative, District 85 (which includes Wharton County):
- Larry E Baggett, lumber receiving clerk
State senator, District 18 (which includes Victoria, Lavaca, Calhoun, Refugio, Goliad and DeWitt counties):
- Josh Tutt, computer maintenance tech
State senator, District 17 (which includes Wharton, Matagorda and Jackson counties):
- Miguel Gonzalez, teacher
- Titus Benton, nonprofit executive
State Board of Education District 2 (which includes Victoria, Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson, Calhoun and Refugio counties):
- Thomas Garcia, executive director
- Pete Garcia, retired
- Victor Perez, executive director
- Wayne Raasch, retired teacher
- Michael Vargas, assistant director of public affairs
State Board of Education District 3 (which includes Lavaca, Goliad and DeWitt counties):
- Marisa Perez-Diaz, executive director of foundation
Republican filings:
Victoria county judge
- Ben Zeller, incumbent
Judge, Victoria County Court-at-Law No. 1
- Travis Ernst, incumbent
Judge, Victoria County Court-at-Law No. 2
- Daniel Gilliam, incumbent
Victoria County clerk
- Brandy Schustereit
- Heidi Eisley, incumbent
Victoria County treasurer
- Sean Kennedy, incumbent
Judge, 267th Judicial District
- Julie Bauknight
Judge, 377th Judicial District
- Eli Garza, incumbent
Criminal district attorney
- Constance Filley Johnson
District clerk
- Kim Plummer
Victoria County commissioner, Precinct 2
- Jeanette Valdez
- Kevin Janak, incumbent
- Jason Ohrt
- Zed Stewart
Victoria County commissioner, Precinct 4
- Clint Ives, incumbent
- Kenneth Sexton
Victoria County justice of the peace, Precinct 2
- Rodney Durham, incumbent
Victoria County justice of the peace, Precinct 3
- Robert Whitaker, incumbent
Victoria County justice of the peace, Precinct 4
- John Miller, incumbent
- Micah Patton
U.S. Congress District 27 (which includes Victoria, Lavaca, Jackson, Calhoun, Refugio, Goliad and DeWitt counties):
- Andrew Alvarez, auto dealer consultant
- Michael Cloud, incumbent, U.S. congressman
- Chris Mapp, retail, self-employed
- Eric Mireles, oil and gas consultant
State representative, District 30 (which includes Victoria, Lavaca, Matagorda, Jackson, Goliad and DeWitt counties):
- Geanie W. Morrison, incumbent, state representative
State representative, District 43 (which includes Calhoun and Refugio counties):
- J. M. Lozano, incumbent, franchise restaurants
State representative, District 85 (which includes Wharton County):
- Artemio “Art” Hernandez, teacher
- Fred Roberts, insurance
- Phil W. Stephenson, certified public accountant
- Stan Kitzman, drainage district general manager
State senator, District 17 (which includes Wharton, Matagorda and Jackson counties):
- Joan Huffman, incumbent, attorney
State senator, District 18 (which includes Victoria, Lavaca, Calhoun, Refugio, Goliad and DeWitt counties):
- Lois W. Kolkhorst, incumbent, business owner
State Board of Education District 2 (which includes Victoria, Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson, Calhoun and Refugio counties):
LJ Francis, professional engineer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.