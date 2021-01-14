Fire investigators have determined a Wednesday night house fire in Bloomington was caused by faulty electrical wiring.
The fire originated from electrical wiring near the back porch and spread into the house, said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo on Thursday.
At 9:28 p.m., firefighters were sent to a burning residence at 506 Indiana Drive in the community of Bloomington. The only occupant in the home escaped from the home without injury, he said.
The majority of the fire was extinguished within an hour of firefighters' arrival.
Nevertheless, fire destroyed the inside of the house to the point that it is uninhabitable, Castillo said.
“The inside of the home was completely destroyed and there is not much left,” he said, adding that the resident is now staying with family in Victoria.
The woman was alerted to the fire by her neighbor, Maria Hernandez, 21, of Bloomington. Returning from the nearby Dairy Queen, Hernandez saw the fire on the back porch.
“It almost looked like someone was welding,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez's parents called 911 after she alerted them.
On the advice of the 911 dispatcher, Hernandez also ran over to the house and informed the woman of the fire. The woman was taking a shower near the rear of the home.
“I didn’t see it as anything heroic,” said Hernandez said, who helped the woman grab a few of her belongings before escaping from the home. “I just wanted to get her out.”
“It is likely she saved a life,” Castillo said.
