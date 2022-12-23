A combination of fire and weather destroyed a home at 3501 Cedar St. in Victoria on Friday morning.

The Victoria Fire Department was called to the fire at about 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived within minutes, Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said.

One occupant was at home at the time of the fire, which spread to the attic, Fox said.

The strong winds made the fire difficult to combat, but firefighters were able to get it under control by about 11 a.m., he said.

No one was injured. The cause has not been determined, Fox said.

The home will not be able to be occupied after the fire, he said. The Department is contacting the Red Cross to help the family.

If anyone wants to help the family, they can contact the Red Cross.