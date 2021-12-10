Former President Donald Trump endorsed on Friday Rep. Michael Cloud for reelection to U.S. Congress in Texas’ 27th Congressional District.
The high profile endorsement for Cloud, R-Victoria, comes on the same day two other Republican candidates, Jackson County Sheriff Andy Louderback and auto dealership consultant Andrew Alvarez, announced they had entered the race.
“Michael Cloud is doing a phenomenal job serving the incredible people of Texas. He fights hard to support our farmers and vets, secure our border, defend our Second Amendment, and hold Joe Biden and the radical left accountable,” Trump said in a Friday news release. “Michael is a strong supporter of our America First agenda and has my complete and total endorsement!”
“I am grateful for President Trump’s strong words of support and confidence in my continuing the important work of restoring the American promise and championing the America First agenda,” Cloud said in the news release. ”I remain dedicated to fighting for border security, energy independence, job creation, and pushing back against the tide of Marxist policy being put forth by our current administration. I am honored to serve the people of the 27th Congressional District. Our work together continues.”
Cloud, a former chairman of the Victoria County GOP, was first elected to the seat in a 2018 special election to complete the term of former Congressman Blake Farenthold, who resigned after the revolution he used $84,000 in taxpayer money to settle a 2015 sexual harassment claim.
Two Democrats are also running, broadcaster Maclovio Perez Jr. and consultant Anthony Tristan.
