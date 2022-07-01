Four people have been arrested by Victoria police after a shooting at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of North Ben Jordan Street that left a Victoria man hospitalized.

The shooting victim, a 31-year-old Hispanic man, was transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries after being shot when he left the Victoria Mini Mart.

A group of suspects fled the area on foot to a nearby apartment complex, according to a police news release.

Officers were able to determine and arrest four suspects related to the incident, 24-year-old Victoria resident Vincent Perez Jr. on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention; 18-year-old Victoria resident Jerry Ross Jr. on suspicion of evading arrest or detention; 17-year-old Victoria resident Robert Nathanial Silvas on suspicion of failure to identify or giving false information; and a 15-year-old Victoria girl on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, according to the release.

It remains unclear if more arrests will be made or if more charges will be filed because the shooting remains under investigation, Victoria police spokesperson Lauren Meaux said. The cause of the shooting is also still under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The Victoria Advocate is not naming the shooting victim since he could face retaliation from the suspects or their acquaintances. 

At a convenience store nearby, a manager said the shooting had occurred there. The manager declined to give their name for fear of retaliation.

Bullet holes in a glass door at a Victoria convenience store after a shooting was reported on North Ben Jordan Street on Thursday afternoon.

The store’s glass doors had two bullet holes. At nearby Summerstone Apartments, 2107 N. Ben Jordan St., yellow police tape encircled two apartment units. Hours after the shooting was reported, numerous officers were at the apartment complex.

Several people who said they witnessed the shooting declined to be quoted, saying they also feared retaliation. Police also cited potential retaliation as a reason for declining to identify the hospital where the injured man was taken.

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

