Experience won the night on Friday for kids showing commercial heifers in this year’s Victoria Livestock Show.
Kristen Leuschner, 15, took home the title of grand champion. This was Kristen’s seventh year showing heifers. The reserve champion, Kate Franz, 13, was showing heifers for the sixth time.
Both the grand and reserve champions credited their routines for their wins.
“The key to success is be with them every day, keep it consistent,” Kristen said. “And just try to spend as much time as you can with them to tame them down, so they’re not so wild when you bring them.”
Kate, who showed two F1 Tiger Stripe heifers, said new or less experienced presenters should nevertheless stay determined.
“It won’t always work out the way you want it to your first year,” she said. “But make sure your selection process is good and you have the correct uniformity.”
Speaking to presenters and their supporters, commercial heifer committee Co-chair Bubba Leita said uniformity was a big issue for the judges, who also looked at factors like condition, structural soundness, reproductive soundness and temperament, among others.
“They were not happy with the uniformity of the cattle this year,” Leita said. He added presentation was another important factor to consider for anyone thinking of showing next year.
Presenters showed cattle in three classes, and each class had its own champion. Kristen’s heifers were in the third class, which is the largest.
The Victoria Livestock Show may have just started, but some presenters’ hard work was already paying off.
“I just go out there every day,” Kristen said. “I feed them. I talk to them. I pet them to get them to calm down, and I really just spend almost all my time with them, every day.”