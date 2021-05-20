Four immigrants authorities said are in the country illegally were detained after a bailout on a rural road in western Victoria County, sheriff's office officials said Thursday afternoon.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was registered as stolen out of the Houston area in the 600 block of Coletoville Road at 2:37 p.m., Franklin said. The driver of the vehicle then fled from deputies before getting stuck in a patch of mud later in the pursuit. 

Border patrol officials are conducting interviews with the detained people to determine their country of origin, Franklin said.

Deputies are searching for at least seven others who fled and could still be in the area, Franklin said.

Sheriff's office officials recommend that residents in the area lock their vehicles and homes, according to a news release.

Recommended For You


Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communication and journalism. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."

(1) comment

Rick Dockery
Rick Dockery

Wow. This is getting out of hand.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.