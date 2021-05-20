Four immigrants authorities said are in the country illegally were detained after a bailout on a rural road in western Victoria County, sheriff's office officials said Thursday afternoon.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was registered as stolen out of the Houston area in the 600 block of Coletoville Road at 2:37 p.m., Franklin said. The driver of the vehicle then fled from deputies before getting stuck in a patch of mud later in the pursuit.
Border patrol officials are conducting interviews with the detained people to determine their country of origin, Franklin said.
Deputies are searching for at least seven others who fled and could still be in the area, Franklin said.
Sheriff's office officials recommend that residents in the area lock their vehicles and homes, according to a news release.
(1) comment
Wow. This is getting out of hand.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.